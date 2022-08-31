Helvie, Charles, services are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hunt & Son Funeral Home, 107 N. Grant Ave., Crawfordsville.
Kemp, Janet, A celebration of life will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday at Jerome Christian Church, 9535 County Road E. 100 South, Greentown.
Fernandez, Maria, A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Shirley and Stout Funeral Home and Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Salsbery, Opal, services are noon Friday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 West Alto Road, Kokomo, Indiana 46902.
Metcalf, Phyllis, a funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Thompson, Sherman, a memorial service for Sherman will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Ellers Mortuary 3400 S. Webster Street Kokomo, Indiana 46902.
Edwards, Sandra, A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Dockemeyer, Mildred, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
North, Roma, services will be 4 p.m. Sunday at Burlington Church of Christ, 312 S. Michigan St., Burlington.
Kistler, Linda, services are 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo.
