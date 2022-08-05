Ziegler, Bill, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at St. John’s Church, Tipton.
Gillund, Lenore, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo.
Loman, John, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home-Neptune Chapel, 44 Michigan Road, Burlington.
Thornsbury, Annette Marie (Badgley), services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home in Tipton.
Cohee, Don D., services are noon Tuesday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Cottingham, Terry Gene, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Coalburn Burns, Debra, services are noon Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Schieffer, Jennifer Susan, services are 6 p.m. Thursday at Randall & Roberts Funeral Center, 1685 Westfield Road, Noblesville.
Andich, Richard G., services at 1 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan.
Foster, Eunice, services are 1 p.m. Aug. 20 at Bennetts Switch Community Church, 2261 Indiana 18, Kokomo.
