Price, Edward, services are 10 a.m. today at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Ave., Wabash.
Thompson, Rick, services are 3 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Craig, Mark, services are 2 p.m. Sunday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Thompson, Basil, services are 1:30 p.m. Monday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Barbary, Elrico, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Wayman Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 920 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo.
Ford, Josefa, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at First Friends Meeting, 1801 Zartman Road, Kokomo.
Irwin, Mary, services are noon Aug. 14 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Nesbit, Michael, services are 2:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at 4992 S. Wabash Road, Rochester.
