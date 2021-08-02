Mendoza, Joe, services are 1 p.m. today at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown.
Troyer, Howard, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church, 5051 County Road E. 400 North, Kokomo.
Nelson, Marsha, services are 3 p.m. Tuesday at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 E. W., Kokomo.
Griggs, Robert, services are 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), 102 W. Markland Ave., Kokomo.
Walker, Michael, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Immanuel Church-on-the-Hill, Zabriskie Chapel, 3606 Seminary Road, Alexandria, Virginia.
