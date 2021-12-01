Trenary, Jack, services are 11 a.m. today at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Greentown.

Goodnight, Marjorie, services are noon today at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.

Calvert, Dorsey, services are 2 p.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.

Carter, Stephen, services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.

Hagen, Richard, services are 11 a.m. Thursday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 332 Center Road, Kokomo.

Hinders-Sanders, Nancy, services are noon Thursday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.

Pelgan, Ronald, services are noon Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.

Klemme, Paul, services are 1:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.

Butler, James, services are 11 a.m. Friday, Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.

Gentry, Martha, services are 1 p.m. Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.

Thomas, Carmalita, a celebration of life is 2 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.

Kissinger, John, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.

Smith, Elsie, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.

Aubert, Christine, services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Stoney Point Church, 1980 Stoney Road, Knoxville, Tennessee.

Moss, Dwayne, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St.

Sibray, Ronald, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.

Connor, Jerry, services are 4 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary Main Street Chapel.

Mohn, Norma, services are 4 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.

