Siler, Ronald, services are 1 p.m. today at Bon Air Church of the Nazarene, 2419 N. Locke St., Kokomo.
Sinclair, Patricia “Pat,” services are 1 p.m. today at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St.
Burnette, William, services are 2 p.m. today at Sunset memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Keck, Paul, services are 2 p.m. today at Hillside Missionary Baptist Church, 12080 W. County Road 100 North, Kokomo.
Wiebusch, Nina, services are 6 p.m. today at Christian Life Fellowship, 1009 Holiday Drive, Greentown.
Roark, Kelly, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Luttrell, Garry, services are noon Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.
Patterson, James, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Wayman Chapel AME Church.
Edwards, Cynthia, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 121 Santa Fe Blvd., Kokomo.
Huff, Burea “Bea,” services are 1 p.m. Monday at Stout & Son Funeral Home – Sharpsville Chapel, 204 N. Church St., Sharpsville.
Grose, John, services are 2 p.m. Monday at the Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St., Alexandria.
Ormsby, Arthur, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 4643 Gaywood Drive, Fort Wayne.
Julian, Mary, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
