Roark, Kelly, services are 10 a.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Luttrell, Garry, services are noon today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.
Patterson, James, services are 1 p.m. today at Wayman Chapel AME Church.
Edwards, Cynthia, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 121 Santa Fe Blvd., Kokomo.
Huff, Burea “Bea,” services are 1 p.m. Monday at Stout & Son Funeral Home – Sharpsville Chapel, 204 N. Church St., Sharpsville.
Grose, John, services are 2 p.m. Monday at the Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St., Alexandria.
Montgomery, Hugh, services are 3 p.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home – Jefferson Street Chapel, 414 E. Jefferson St., Kokomo.
Ormsby, Arthur, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 4643 Gaywood Drive, Fort Wayne.
Pyle, James, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Roberson, Ruby, services are noon Tuesday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Julian, Mary, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Fuller, David “Dave,” services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Sharpsville Cemetery, Sharpsville.
Knolinski, Carol, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 County Road S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Utter, Kristie, services are 7 p.m. Dec. 17 at Seals Funeral Home, Fortville.
