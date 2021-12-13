Edwards, Cynthia, services are 1 p.m. today at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 121 Santa Fe Blvd., Kokomo.
Huff, Burea “Bea,” services are 1 p.m. today at Stout & Son Funeral Home – Sharpsville Chapel, 204 N. Church St., Sharpsville.
Grose, John, services are 2 p.m. today at the Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St., Alexandria.
Montgomery, Hugh, services are 3 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home – Jefferson Street Chapel, 414 E. Jefferson St., Kokomo.
Ormsby, Arthur, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 4643 Gaywood Drive, Fort Wayne.
Pyle, James, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Roberson, Ruby, services are noon Tuesday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Julian, Mary, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Fuller, David “Dave,” services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Sharpsville Cemetery, Sharpsville.
Knolinski, Carol, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 County Road S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Fipps, Kenneth, services are noon Wednesday at Ellers Mortuary Main Street Chapel, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Utter, Kristie, services are 7 p.m. Friday at Seals Funeral Home, Fortville.
Schwartz, Daniel, a Mass of Christian Burial is noon Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Pemberton, Ian, services are noon Saturday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Durbin, Lance, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo.
