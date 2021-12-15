Fipps, Kenneth, services are noon today at Ellers Mortuary Main Street Chapel, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Lytle, Robert, services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center, Webster Chapel.
Stafford, Henrietta, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary Main Street Chapel.
Schwartz, Daniel, services are noon Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Utter, Kristie, services are 7 p.m. Friday at Seals Funeral Home, Fortville.
Durbin, Lance, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Pemberton, Ian, services are noon Saturday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Newport, Thomas, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Murray Weaver Funeral Home, Galveston.
Smith, Donald, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Eagle, Doyce, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Irby-Mitchell Funeral Home, Rector.
Hostetler, Mary Ann, services are 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Living Water Mennonite Church, 2815 Dierdorff Road, Goshen.
