Durbin, Lance, services are 11 a.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Pemberton, Ian, services are noon today at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Newport, Thomas, services are 1 p.m. today at Murray Weaver Funeral Home, Galveston.
Smith, Donald, services are 1 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Eagle, Doyce, services are 2 p.m. today at Irby-Mitchell Funeral Home, Rector.
Arnett, Max, services are 3 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Hostetler, Mary Ann, services are 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Living Water Mennonite Church, 2815 Dierdorff Road, Goshen.
Ellis, Beverly, services are 10 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph United Methodist Church, 6004 Reed Road, Fort Wayne.
Arbuckle, Thomas, services are 11 a.m. Monday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 County Road S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Reed, James, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 E.W., Kokomo.
Wray, Samantha, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Moore, Maria, services are 2:30 p.m. Monday at Crown Point Cemetery.
Kring, William, services are 10 a.m. Tuesday at Shiloh United Methodist Church, 5741 W. 100 North, Kokomo.
Kruse, Stephen, services are 10 a.m. Tuesday at Shirley and Stout Funeral Home and Crematory, Lincoln Road Chapel, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Doran, Edward, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Ever Rest Memorial Park Cemetery, 8315 Logansport Road, Logansport.
Shutt, Carol, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel.
Welcher, Kathryn, services are 6 p.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Hummer, Thomas, services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Ave., Wabash.
Reams, Nelson, services are noon Wednesday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Lechner, John, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St.
Tyler, William, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo.
Smith, E. Ross, services are noon Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.