Carter, Stephen, services are 11 a.m. today at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Hagen, Richard, services are 11 a.m. today at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 332 Center Road, Kokomo.
Hinders-Sanders, Nancy, services are noon today at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Pelgan, Ronald, services are noon today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Klemme, Paul, services are 1:30 p.m. today at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Butler, James, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Gentry, Martha, services are 1 p.m. Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Gifford, Barbara, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, Jefferson Street Chapel, 414 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo.
Thomas, Carmalita, a celebration of life is 2 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Kissinger, John, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Smith, Elsie, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Aubert, Christine, services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Stoney Point Church, 1980 Stoney Road, Knoxville, Tennessee.
Parham, John, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Mount Pisgah.
Martin, Mary, services are noon Saturday at Straight Gate Ministries, 312 E. North St., Kokomo.
Moss, Dwayne, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St.
Sibray, Ronald, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Connor, Jerry, services are 4 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary Main Street Chapel.
Mohn, Norma, services are 4 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Auten, Thomas, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.