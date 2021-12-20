Ellis, Beverly, services are 10 a.m. today at St. Joseph United Methodist Church, 6004 Reed Road, Fort Wayne.
Arbuckle, Thomas, services are 11 a.m. today at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 County Road S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Reed, James, services are 1 p.m. today at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 E.W., Kokomo.
Wray, Samantha, services are 1 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Moore, Maria, services are 2:30 p.m. today at Crown Point Cemetery.
Kring, William, services are 10 a.m. Tuesday at Shiloh United Methodist Church, 5741 W. 100 North, Kokomo.
Kruse, Stephen, services are 10 a.m. Tuesday at Shirley and Stout Funeral Home and Crematory, Lincoln Road Chapel, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Daggett, Thyra J., 11 a.m. Tuesday at Murray Weaver Funeral Home, Galveston.
Doran, Edward, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Ever Rest Memorial Park Cemetery, 8315 Logansport Road, Logansport.
Shutt, Carol, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel.
Welcher, Kathryn, services are 6 p.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Stanley, Sedailah Lucille (Oldfather) Smith Richardson, 6 p.m. Tuesday, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home — Jefferson Street Chapel, 414 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo.
Hummer, Thomas, services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Ave., Wabash.
Reams, Nelson, services are noon Wednesday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Lechner, John, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St.
Tyler, William, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo.
James, Deborah “Deb” Kay, 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road with graveside service at 10 a.m. Thursday at Albright Cemetery.
Smith, E. Ross, services are noon Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.
Pate, Joe Michael, noon Thursday at Fairfield Christian Church, 1476 County Road E. 400 S., Kokomo.
Schoby, William “Bill” Edward, 2 p.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
