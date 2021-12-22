Hummer, Thomas, services are 10:30 a.m. today at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Ave., Wabash.
Reams, Nelson, services are noon today at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Lechner, John, services are 1 p.m. today at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St.
Tyler, William, services are 1 p.m. today at In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo.
James, Deborah “Deb” Kay, 6 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, with graveside services at 10 a.m. Thursday at Albright Cemetery.
Harth, Melvin, services are 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 County Road S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Smith, E. Ross, services are noon Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.
Pate, Joe Michael, noon Thursday at Fairfield Christian Church, 1476 County Road E. 400 South, Kokomo.
Schoby, William “Bill” Edward, 2 p.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Wheeler, Charles, services are 5 p.m. Thursday at Gospel Light Mission, 1407 Belmont Ave., Kokomo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.