Harth, Melvin, services are 11 a.m. today at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 County Road S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Smith, E. Ross, services are noon today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.
Pate, Joe Michael, services are noon today at Fairfield Christian Church, 1476 County Road E. 400 South, Kokomo.
Schoby, William “Bill” Edward, services are 2 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Wheeler, Charles, services are 5 p.m. today at Gospel Light Mission, 1407 Belmont Ave., Kokomo.
Sullivan, Stella, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Ellers Mortuary Main Street Chapel.
Faucett, Maudie, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Sunset Memory Gardens, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Beard, Roberta, services are 2 p.m. Dec. 30 at Frankfort First Christian Church, 58 S. Columbia St., Frankfort.
