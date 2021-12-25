Stacy, Charles, services are 2 p.m. Sunday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, Tipton.
Sullivan, Stella, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Ellers Mortuary Main Street Chapel.
Faucett, Maudie, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Glenn, Sydney, services are noon Tuesday at Fountain of Life Word & Worship Center.
Orr, William, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church, 1300 E. Barkdol St., Kokomo.
Hudson, Ruby, services are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Beard, Roberta, services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Frankfort First Christian Church, 58 S. Columbia St., Frankfort.
