Sullivan, Stella, services are 1 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary Main Street Chapel.
Faucett, Maudie, services are 2 p.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Williams, Craig, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Wayman Chapel A.M.E. Church, 920 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo.
Glenn, Sydney, services are noon Tuesday at Fountain of Life Word & Worship Center.
Orr, William, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church, 1300 E. Barkdol St., Kokomo.
Hudson, Ruby, services are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Freeman, Michael, services are 6 p.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home and Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Lushin, Stephen, services are noon Thursday at Ellers Mortuary and Cremation Center Webster Chapel.
Beard, Roberta, services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Frankfort First Christian Church, 58 S. Columbia St., Frankfort.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.