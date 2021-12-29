Orr, William, services are 11 a.m. today at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church, 1300 E. Barkdol St., Kokomo.
DeWeese, Nikalas, services are 1 p.m. today at Gant Funeral Homes — Yorktown Chapel, 2215 S. Broadway St., Yorktown.
Hudson, Ruby, services are 2 p.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Freeman, Michael, services are 6 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home and Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Lushin, Stephen, services are noon Thursday at Ellers Mortuary and Cremation Center Webster Chapel.
Beard, Roberta, services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Frankfort First Christian Church, 58 S. Columbia St., Frankfort.
Petty, Walt, services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Blankenberger, Carolyn, services are 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 County Road S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Tuberty, Michael, services are 1:30 p.m. Friday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 County Road S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.