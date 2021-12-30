Lushin, Stephen, services are noon today at Ellers Mortuary and Cremation Center Webster Chapel.
Beard, Roberta, services are 2 p.m. today at Frankfort First Christian Church, 58 S. Columbia St., Frankfort.
Petty, Walt, services are 2 p.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Blankenberger, Carolyn, services are 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 County Road S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Tschiegg, William D., service is 11:30 a.m. Friday at Calvary Chapel, 2111 State St., Lafayette.
Tuberty, Michael, services are 1:30 p.m. Friday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 County Road S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Mason, Jaxson, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory, 200 W. 53rd St., Anderson.
