Blankenberger, Carolyn, services are 10:30 a.m. today at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 County Road S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Tschiegg, William D., services are 11:30 a.m. today at Calvary Chapel, 2111 State St., Lafayette.
Kaylor, Braden, services are 1:30 p.m. today at Carpenter’s House Church, 37 W. 550 North, Kokomo.
Tuberty, Michael, services are 1:30 p.m. today at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 County Road S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Mason, Jaxson, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory, 200 W. 53rd St., Anderson.
Swaim, Javannah, services are 3 p.m. Monday at Crossroads Community Christian Church, 3570 E. 200 South, Bringhurst.
Rodkey, Emma Lucinda “Cindy,” services are 10 a.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home and Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Harris, Paul Jr., services are 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, at The Old Firehouse, 12 N. Miami St., Peru.
Stroup, Michael “Kat,” services are 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Hillside Missionary Baptist Church, 12080 W. County Road 100 North, Kokomo.
