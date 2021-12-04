Kissinger, John, services are 10 a.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Smith, Elsie, services are 10 a.m. today at Ellers Mortuary, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Aubert, Christine, services are 10:30 a.m. today at Stoney Point Church, 1980 Stoney Road, Knoxville, Tennessee.
Parham, John, services are 11 a.m. today at Mount Pisgah.
Martin, Mary, services are noon today at Straight Gate Ministries, 312 E. North St., Kokomo.
Poe, Donald, services are noon today at Christian Heritage Worship Center, 3007 E. Carter St., Kokomo.
Moss, Dwayne, services are 1 p.m. today at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St.
Sibray, Ronald, services are 2 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Smith, Edna, services are 3:30 p.m. today at Woodland Church of God, 2301 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Connor, Jerry, services are 4 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary Main Street Chapel.
Mohn, Norma, services are 4 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Johnson, Sharon, services are 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 700 E. Southway Blvd., Kokomo.
Dodd, Marsha, services are 1 p.m. Monday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St.
Auten, Thomas, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Davis, Jimmie, services are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
