Dodd, Marsha, services are 1 p.m. today at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St.

Auten, Thomas, services are 2 p.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.

Davis, Jimmie, services are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.

Howard, Max, services are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo.

Burnette, William, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Sunset memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Rd., Kokomo.

