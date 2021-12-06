Dodd, Marsha, services are 1 p.m. today at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St.
Auten, Thomas, services are 2 p.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Davis, Jimmie, services are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Howard, Max, services are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo.
Burnette, William, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Sunset memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Rd., Kokomo.
