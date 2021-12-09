Clase, Chloe, services are noon today at Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Service & Crematory.
Sorrell, Barbara, services are 1 p.m. today at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main Street, Greentown.
Siler, Ronald, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Bon Air Church of the Nazarene, 2419 N. Locke St., Kokomo.
Sinclair, Patricia “Pat,” services are 1 p.m. Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St.
Burnette, William, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Sunset memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Keck, Paul, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Hillside Missionary Baptist Church, 12080 W. County Road 100 North, Kokomo.
Wiebusch, Nina, services are 6 p.m. Friday at Christian Life Fellowship, 1009 Holiday Drive, Greentown.
Roark, Kelly, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Luttrell, Garry, services are noon Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.
Patterson, James, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Wayman Chapel AME Church.
Huff, Burea “Bea,” services are 1 p.m. Monday at Stout & Son Funeral Home – Sharpsville Chapel, 204 N. Church St., Sharpsville.
Julian, Mary, services are 1 p.m. Dec. 14 at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.