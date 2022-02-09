White, Stanley, services are 11 a.m. today at Jones Family Mortuary in Mooresville.
Bryant, Virgil, services are 1 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo
Coombs, Adonis, services are 2 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Fletcher, Wilburn “Clay,” services are 11 a.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Grothouse, Carl “Bud,” Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo. Rosary service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Richards, Charles, services are 3 p.m. Friday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, Russiaville.
Horn, Frederick, services are 5 p.m. Friday at Swayzee Church of the Nazarene, 2560 S. 800 West, Swayzee.
Bauer, Paul Franz, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, Tennessee.
McGraw, Margaret, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Smith, Susan, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Jerome Christian Church, 9535 E. 100 South, Greentown.
Smith, James, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Cree Funeral Home, 188 W. Main St., Camden.
Rule, Jolene, memorial celebration will be held from 1-5 p.m. Sunday at Elite Banquet & Conference Center, located at 2820 S. Lafountain St., Kokomo, Indiana.
Wiley, Phoeba, services are 2 p.m. Sunday at the First Baptist Church of Warren, 727 N. Wayne St., Warren, Indiana.
McQueary, Franklin, services are 10 a.m. Monday at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, 415 E. Washington St., Muncie.
Moreland, Curtis, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at McClain Funeral Home, Denver, Indiana.
Kuntz, Arthur, services are 2 p.m. Feb. 19 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3353 U.S. 176, Tryon, North Carolina.
Cobb, Beulah, services are 2 p.m. April 20 at Mast-Hensler Cemetery, 3828 600 East, Kokomo.
Lancaster, Dixie, services are May 7 at Bennett Switch Community Church.
