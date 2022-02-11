Bauer, Paul Franz, services are 11 a.m. today at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, Tennessee.
Howard, Peggy, a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. today at Bible Baptist Church in Kokomo.
McGraw, Margaret, services are 11 a.m. today at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Smith, Susan, services are 2 p.m. today at Jerome Christian Church, 9535 E. 100 South, Greentown.
Smith, James, services are 3 p.m. today at Cree Funeral Home, 188 W. Main St., Camden.
Rule, Jolene, memorial celebration will be held from 1-5 p.m. Sunday at Elite Banquet & Conference Center, located at 2820 S. Lafountain St., Kokomo, Indiana.
Wiley, Phoeba, services are 2 p.m. Sunday at the First Baptist Church of Warren, 727 N. Wayne St., Warren, Indiana.
McQueary, Franklin, services are 10 a.m. Monday at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, 415 E. Washington St., Muncie.
Grant, Janis, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Moreland, Curtis, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at McClain Funeral Home, Denver, Indiana.
Wray, Diana, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Rich, Lois, services are 3 p.m. Wednesday at Ellers Mortuary Main Street, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Sturgeon, Frances, services are 1 p.m. Thursday at Greentown Wesleyan Church, 120 N. Maple St., Greentown.
Mandery, Dr. Andrew, services are noon Friday at Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami Ave., Cleves, OH 45002, with the visitation from 10 a.m. until noon. A celebration of life will be held at noon Feb. 19 at Bethel Lutheran Church, 20650 Cumberland Road, Noblesville, IN 46062.
Frazier, Mildred, services are 2 p.m. Feb. 19 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo, IN 46902.
Kuntz, Arthur, services are 2 p.m. Feb. 19 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3353 U.S. 176, Tryon, North Carolina.
Cobb, Beulah, services are 2 p.m. April 20 at Mast-Hensler Cemetery, 3828 600 East, Kokomo.
Lancaster, Dixie, services are May 7 at Bennett Switch Community Church.
