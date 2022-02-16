Sturgeon, Frances, services are 1 p.m. today at Greentown Wesleyan Church, 120 N. Maple St., Greentown.
Walters, Sally, services are 6 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home Jefferson St. Chapel, 414 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo.
Gornto, William, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Flowers-Leedy Funeral Home, 105 W. Third St., Peru.
Williams, Doris, services are noon Friday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Mandery, Dr. Andrew, services are noon Friday at Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami Ave., Cleves, OH 45002. A celebration of life will be held at noon Saturday at Bethel Lutheran Church, 20650 Cumberland Road, Noblesville, IN 46062.
Simon, Shirley, services are 4 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Fearnow, Nashalla, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Rogers Jr., William, services are noon Saturday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Nix, Vincent, services are noon Saturday at Grace Memorial Institutional COGIC.
Frazier, Mildred, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Kuntz, Arthur, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3353 U.S. 176, Tryon, North Carolina.
Hudson-Vandergriff, Mary, services are 1 p.m. Sunday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Catron, Sharon, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Cobb, Beulah, services are 2 p.m. April 20 at Mast-Hensler Cemetery, 3828 600 East, Kokomo.
Lancaster, Dixie, services are May 7 at Bennett Switch Community Church.
