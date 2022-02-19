Fearnow, Nashalla, services are 11 a.m. today at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Iris (Coleman) Howe, Iris, services are 11 a.m. today at Bon Air Church of the Nazarene, 2419 N. Locke St., Kokomo.
Mills, Tresa Rae, services are 11 a.m. today at the Wayman Chapel AME Church.
Mandery, Dr. Andrew, services are noon today at Bethel Lutheran Church, 20650 Cumberland Road, Noblesville.
Nix, Vincent, services are noon today at Grace Memorial Institutional COGIC.
Rogers Jr., William, services are noon today at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Frazier, Mildred, services are 2 p.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Kuntz, Arthur, services are 2 p.m. today at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3353 U.S. 176, Tryon, North Carolina.
Hudson-Vandergriff, Mary, services are 1 p.m. Sunday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Schrepferman, Philip, services are 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Bourff, Julianne, services are 3 p.m. Sunday at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, Wisconsin.
Groves, Delores, services are 11 a.m. Monday at St. Anthony Catholic Church, St. Anthony, Indiana.
Boyd, Bradley, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Mote, James, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Parker, Curtis Lee, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Stout & Son Funeral Home-Burlington Chapel, 44 Michigan St., Burlington, Indiana.
Criss, Marion, services are 5 p.m. Monday at Ellers Mortuary, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Catron, Sharon, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Cobb, Beulah, services are 2 p.m. April 20 at Mast-Hensler Cemetery, 3828 600 East, Kokomo.
Lancaster, Dixie, services are May 7 at Bennett Switch Community Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.