Mooney, Paul, services are noon today at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Boruff, Dorothy, services are 2 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Wrightsman, Allen, services are noon Friday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Vanneste, Ethel "Meg," services are 11 a.m. Saturday at the St. Joseph Retreat & Conference Center, 1440 W. Division Road, Tipton.
Dobbs, Brandon Shane, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Gilvin, Roger, services are 4 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
LaFace, Sandy, Celebration of Life services are 4 p.m. Saturday at Eller's Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Hicks, Tilmon G., services are 4 p.m. Sunday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Oldfather, Donna Marie, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Allen Funeral Home, 136 S. Elm St., Bunker Hill.
Kuntz, Arthur, services are 2 p.m. Feb. 19 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3353 U.S. 176, Tryon, North Carolina.
Cobb, Beulah, services are 2 p.m. April 20 at Mast-Hensler Cemetery, 3828 600 East, Kokomo.
