Cline, Jerry, services are 2 p.m. today at McClain Funeral Home, 3500 Indiana 16, Denver.
Edwards Sr., Bradley "Brad," services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Fisher Funeral Chapel, 1801 Chase Road, Logansport.
Mohr, John Dee, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Shultz, Barbara, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel.
Sutton, Anthony, services are 6 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Herr, Ronald, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Golden, Jerrel, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown.
Merritt, Mary, services are 2 p.m. Sunday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Burt, Pamela, services are 11 a.m. on Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Cobb, Beulah, services are 2 p.m. April 20 at Mast-Hensler Cemetery, 3828 600 East, Kokomo.
Lancaster, Dixie, services are May 7 at Bennett Switch Community Church.
