Edwards Sr., Bradley “Brad,” services are 11 a.m. today at Fisher Funeral Chapel, 1801 Chase Road, Logansport.
Mohr, John Dee, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Shultz, Barbara, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel.
Sutton, Anthony, services are 6 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Herr, Ronald, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Golden, Jerrel, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown.
Taylor, James "Jim," services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Barton, Steven, services are 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Merritt, Mary, services are 2 p.m. Sunday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Burt, Pamela, services are 11 a.m. on Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Cobb, Beulah, services are 2 p.m. April 20 at Mast-Hensler Cemetery, 3828 600 East, Kokomo.
Lancaster, Dixie, services are May 7 at Bennett Switch Community Church.
