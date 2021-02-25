Dukes, Mary, services are 1 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.

Kinsey, Jackie, services are 2 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.

Smith, Gary, services are noon tomorrow at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.

Waggoner, Paul, services are noon tomorrow at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.

Echelbarger, Allen, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Greentown Wesleyan Church, 120 N. Maple St., Greentown.

