Dukes, Mary, services are 1 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Kinsey, Jackie, services are 2 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Smith, Gary, services are noon tomorrow at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Waggoner, Paul, services are noon tomorrow at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Echelbarger, Allen, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Greentown Wesleyan Church, 120 N. Maple St., Greentown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.