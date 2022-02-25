Mohr, John Dee, services are 2 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Shultz, Barbara, services are 2 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel.
Sutton, Anthony, services are 6 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Herr, Ronald, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Golden, Jerrel, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown.
Taylor, James “Jim,” services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Barton, Steven, services are 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Merritt, Mary, services are 2 p.m. Sunday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Burt, Pamela, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Smith, Treva, services are 3 p.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Cobb, Beulah, services are 2 p.m. April 20 at Mast-Hensler Cemetery, 3828 600 East, Kokomo.
Snyder, Richard, services are April 23 at Spruce Creek Presbyterian Church, Port Orange, Florida.
Lancaster, Dixie, services are May 7 at Bennett Switch Community Church.
