Smith, Gary, services are noon today at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Waggoner, Paul, services are noon today at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Roberts, Thomas, services are 11 a.m. tomorrow at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Echelbarger, Allen, services are 2 p.m. tomorrow at Greentown Wesleyan Church, 120 N. Maple St., Greentown.
