Herr, Ronald, services are 10 a.m. today at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.

Golden, Jerrel, services are 1 p.m. today at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown.

Taylor, James “Jim,” services are 1 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.

Barton, Steven, services are 3:30 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.

Merritt, Mary, services are 2 p.m. Sunday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.

Burt, Pamela, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.

Smith, Treva, services are 3 p.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.

Peterson, Fred, graveside military services are 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 Florida 72, Sarasota, FL 34241.

Sutton, Anthony, services are 6 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.

Cobb, Beulah, services are 2 p.m. April 20 at Mast-Hensler Cemetery, 3828 600 East, Kokomo.

Snyder, Richard, services are April 23 at Spruce Creek Presbyterian Church, Port Orange, Florida.

Lancaster, Dixie, services are May 7 at Bennett Switch Community Church.

