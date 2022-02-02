Wrightsman, Allen, services are noon today at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Vanneste, Ethel “Meg,” services are 11 a.m. Saturday at the St. Joseph Retreat & Conference Center, 1440 W. Division Road, Tipton.
Dobbs, Brandon Shane, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Graham, Judith, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Gilvin, Roger, services are 4 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
LaFace, Sandy, services are 4 p.m. Saturday at Eller’s Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Hicks, Tilmon G., services are 4 p.m. Sunday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Hardwick, Timothy Allen “Scooby,” services are 1 p.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Spencer, Evelyn Kay, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Sims Wesleyan Church, 309 N. Main St., Swayzee, Indiana.
Oldfather, Donna Marie, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Allen Funeral Home, 136 S. Elm St., Bunker Hill.
Cassis, Robert “Bob,” services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior St., Kokomo.
Kuntz, Arthur, services are 2 p.m. Feb. 19 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3353 U.S. 176, Tryon, North Carolina.
Cobb, Beulah, services are 2 p.m. April 20 at Mast-Hensler Cemetery, 3828 600 East, Kokomo.
Lancaster, Dixie, services are May 7 at Bennett Switch Community Church.
