Vanneste, Ethel “Meg,” services are 11 a.m. today at the St. Joseph Retreat & Conference Center, 1440 W. Division Road, Tipton.
Dobbs, Brandon Shane, services are 2 p.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Graham, Judith, services are 2 p.m. today at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Gilvin, Roger, services are 4 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
LaFace, Sandy, services are 4 p.m. today at Eller’s Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Hicks, Tilmon G., services are 4 p.m. Sunday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Hardwick, Timothy Allen “Scooby,” services are 1 p.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Weida, Pauline, funeral is 2 p.m. Monday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Spencer, Evelyn Kay, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Sims Wesleyan Church, 309 N. Main St., Swayzee, Indiana.
Ervin, Connie Kay, Celebration of Life gathering is from 4-7 p.m. Monday Shirley & Stout Funeral Home and Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Oldfather, Donna Marie, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Allen Funeral Home, 136 S. Elm St., Bunker Hill.
Cassis, Robert “Bob,” services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior St., Kokomo.
Grothouse, Carl “Bud,” Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo. Rosary service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Kuntz, Arthur, services are 2 p.m. Feb. 19 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3353 U.S. 176, Tryon, North Carolina.
Cobb, Beulah, services are 2 p.m. April 20 at Mast-Hensler Cemetery, 3828 600 East, Kokomo.
Lancaster, Dixie, services are May 7 at Bennett Switch Community Church.
