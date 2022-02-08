Carter, William “Bill”, services are 10 a.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Cassis, Robert “Bob,” services are 11 a.m. today at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior St., Kokomo.
Ballard, Donna, services are 4 p.m. today at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood.
White, Stanley, services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Jones Family Mortuary in Mooresville.
Bryant, Virgil, services are 1 p.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo
Coombs, Adonis, services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Fletcher, Wilburn “Clay,” services are 11 a.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Grothouse, Carl “Bud,” Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo. Rosary service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Richards, Charles, services are 3 p.m. Friday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, Russiaville.
Bauer, Paul Franz, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, Tennessee.
Smith, Susan, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Jerome Christian Church, 9535 E. 100 South, Greentown.
Wiley, Phoeba, services are 2 p.m. Sunday at the First Baptist Church of Warren, 727 N. Wayne St., Warren, Indiana.
Moreland, Curtis, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at McClain Funeral Home, Denver, Indiana.
Kuntz, Arthur, services are 2 p.m. Feb. 19 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3353 U.S. 176, Tryon, North Carolina.
Cobb, Beulah, services are 2 p.m. April 20 at Mast-Hensler Cemetery, 3828 600 East, Kokomo.
Lancaster, Dixie, services are May 7 at Bennett Switch Community Church.
