Mason, Jaxson, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory, 200 W. 53rd St., Anderson.
Swaim, Javannah, services are 3 p.m. Monday at Crossroads Community Christian Church, 3570 E. 200 South, Bringhurst.
Rodkey, Emma Lucinda “Cindy,” services are 10 a.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home and Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Crockett, Janet Elaine (Elson), Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston.
Bowlby, Ward Dwayne, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Coleman, Milton, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Harris, Paul Jr., services are 3 p.m. Jan. 16 at The Old Firehouse, 12 N. Miami St., Peru.
Stroup, Michael “Kat,” services are 1 p.m. Jan. 29 at Hillside Missionary Baptist Church, 12080 W. County Road 100 North, Kokomo.
