Myers, Jackie, services are 10:30 a.m. today at Ellers Mortuary, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Duncan, Linda, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, 314 N. Main St., Tipton.
Monticue, Nancy Elizabeth “Peachie,” services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston.
Riddle, Ronald, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Ellers Mortuary and Cremation Center.
Little, James, services are 5 p.m. Tuesday at Kroeger Funeral Home.
Bennett, Mary, services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Paulk, Linda, services are at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Ellers Mortuary, Webster Street Chapel.
Huffman, Brian, service will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Harris, Paul Jr., services are 3 p.m. Jan. 16 at The Old Firehouse, 12 N. Miami St., Peru.
Stroup, Michael “Kat,” services are 1 p.m. Jan. 29 at Hillside Missionary Baptist Church, 12080 W. County Road 100 North, Kokomo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.