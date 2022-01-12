Bennett, Mary, services are 10:30 a.m. today at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Paulk, Linda, services are 1:30 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary, Webster Street Chapel.
Ritchie, Donald, services are 1:30 p.m. today at Lincoln Memorial Gardens, 6851 Indianapolis Road, Whitestown.
Givens, Esther, services are 3 p.m. today at Shiloh Cemetery.
Isaac, Ashleigh, services are 3:30 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary, Webster Street Chapel.
Huffman, Brian, services are 5 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Sexton, Roger, services are 10 a.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Worl, Neva, services are 10:30 a.m. Friday at Trinity Episcopal Church, Logansport.
Beckner, Robert and Regina, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort.
Fitzpatrick, Iddell, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary, Webster Street Chapel.
Wagner, John, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Honey Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 250 Nashville St., Russiaville.
Long, Willie, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home.
Hemersbach, Jason, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at the First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Smith, Bradley, services are 4 p.m. Saturday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 332 Center Road, Kokomo.
Harris, Paul Jr., services are 3 p.m. Sunday at The Old Firehouse, 12 N. Miami St., Peru.
Stroup, Michael “Kat,” services are 1 p.m. Jan. 29 at Hillside Missionary Baptist Church, 12080 W. County Road 100 North, Kokomo.
