Sexton, Roger, services are 10 a.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Worl, Neva, services are 10:30 a.m. Friday at Trinity Episcopal Church, Logansport.
Beckner, Robert and Regina, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort.
Fitzpatrick, Iddell, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary, Webster Street Chapel.
Long, Willie, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home.
Tate, Teddy “Ted,” services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Hemersbach, Jason, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at the First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Smith, Bradley, services are 4 p.m. Saturday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 332 Center Road, Kokomo.
Harris, Paul Jr., services are 3 p.m. Sunday at The Old Firehouse, 12 N. Miami St., Peru.
Grimme, Jacqueline, services are 11 a.m. Monday at the First Christian Church, 854 N. 300 West, Kokomo.
Hancock, Estel, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Stroup, Michael “Kat,” services are 1 p.m. Jan. 29 at Hillside Missionary Baptist Church, 12080 W. County Road 100 North, Kokomo.
