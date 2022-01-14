Sexton, Roger, services are 10 a.m. today at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Worl, Neva, services are 10:30 a.m. today at Trinity Episcopal Church, Logansport.
Beckner, Robert and Regina, services are 1 p.m. today at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort.
Fitzpatrick, Iddell, services are 1 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary, Webster Street Chapel.
Long, Willie, services are 2 p.m. today at Young-Nichols Funeral Home.
Tate, Teddy “Ted,” services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Hyman, Lt. Col. Richard, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Center United Methodist Church.
Hemersbach, Jason, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at the First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Hines, Opal, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at the Kokomo Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1763 County Road E. 100 North, Kokomo.
Smith, Bradley, services are 4 p.m. Saturday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 332 Center Road, Kokomo.
Brake, Matthew, services are 6 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel.
Harris, Paul Jr., services are 3 p.m. Sunday at The Old Firehouse, 12 N. Miami St., Peru.
Grimme, Jacqueline, services are 11 a.m. Monday at the First Christian Church, 854 N. 300 West, Kokomo.
Rutherford, Larry, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur.
Clark, Gregory, services are 1 p.m. Monday at St. Patrick’s Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Hancock, Estel, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Offutt, Theresa, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Riddle, James, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Riddle, Mark, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Stroup, Michael “Kat,” services are 1 p.m. Jan. 29 at Hillside Missionary Baptist Church, 12080 W. County Road 100 North, Kokomo.
