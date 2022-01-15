Tate, Teddy “Ted,” services are 10 a.m. today at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Hyman, Lt. Col. Richard, services are 1 p.m. today at Center United Methodist Church.
Hemersbach, Jason, services are 2 p.m. today at the First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Hines, Opal, services are 3 p.m. today at the Kokomo Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1763 County Road E. 100 North, Kokomo.
Smith, Bradley, services are 4 p.m. today at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 332 Center Road, Kokomo.
Brake, Matthew, services are 6 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel.
Harris, Paul Jr., services are 3 p.m. Sunday at The Old Firehouse, 12 N. Miami St., Peru.
Grimme, Jacqueline, services are 11 a.m. Monday at the First Christian Church, 854 N. 300 West, Kokomo.
Rutherford, Larry, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur.
Clark, Gregory, services are 1 p.m. Monday at St. Patrick’s Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Hancock, Estel, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Reecer, John, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown.
Offutt, Theresa, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Riddle, James, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Riddle, Mark, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Mckown, Howard, services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Stroup, Michael “Kat,” services are 1 p.m. Jan. 29 at Hillside Missionary Baptist Church, 12080 W. County Road 100 North, Kokomo.
