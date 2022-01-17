Grimme, Jacqueline, services are 11 a.m. today at the First Christian Church, 854 N. 300 West, Kokomo.
Rutherford, Larry, services are 11 a.m. today at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur.
Clark, Gregory, services are 1 p.m. today at St. Patrick’s Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Hancock, Estel, services are 2 p.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Reecer, John, services are 2 p.m. today at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown.
Offutt, Theresa, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Riddle, James, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Riddle, Mark, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Mckown, Howard, services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Keller, Mary Ellen “Jane,” a Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo. Burial will follow in Crown Point Cemetery.
Salinas, Adelmira, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo.
Newborn, William, services with military honors are at 3 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Stroup, Michael “Kat,” services are 1 p.m. Jan. 29 at Hillside Missionary Baptist Church, 12080 W. County Road 100 North, Kokomo.
Cobb, Beulah, a celebration of life will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 20, 2022 at Mast-Hensler Cemetery, 3828 600 E, Kokomo, Indiana 46901.
