Riddle, James, services are 11 a.m. today at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Riddle, Mark, services are 11 a.m. today at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Wogerman, Rhonda, services are 4 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary, Webster Street.
Keller, Mary Ellen “Jane,” services are 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Mckown, Howard, services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Davis, Robert “Bob,” services are 4 p.m. Thursday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, 44 Michigan St., Burlington.
Brady, Michael, services are 11:30 am. Friday at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion.
Hill-Cline, Lisa, services are 1 p.m. Friday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Salinas, Adelmira, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Newburn, William, services are at 3 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Grice, Donald, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Isaacs, Jennifer, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Powell, Diane, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at the Family Worship Center, 1149 E. Center Road, Kokomo.
Whitfield, James Sr., services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home.
Brooker, Virginia, services are 4 p.m. Sunday over Zoom.
Stroup, Michael “Kat,” services are 1 p.m. Jan. 29 at Hillside Missionary Baptist Church, 12080 W. County Road 100 North, Kokomo.
Cobb, Beulah, services are 2 p.m. April 20 at Mast-Hensler Cemetery, 3828 600 East, Kokomo.
