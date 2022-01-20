Keller, Mary Ellen “Jane,” services are 1 p.m. today at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Mckown, Howard, services are 2 p.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Davis, Robert “Bob,” services are 4 p.m. today at Stout & Son Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, 44 Michigan St., Burlington.
Brady, Michael, services are 11:30 am. Friday at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion.
Lawson, Willie, services are noon Friday at Mount Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church, 1599 E. Sycamore St.
Hill-Cline, Lisa, services are 1 p.m. Friday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Salinas, Adelmira, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Newburn, William, services are at 3 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Grice, Donald, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Cage, Mary, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Church, Cicero.
Isaacs, Jennifer, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Powell, Diane, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at the Family Worship Center, 1149 E. Center Road, Kokomo.
Whitfield, James Sr., services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home.
Townsend, Kris, services are 6 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Brooker, Virginia, services are 4 p.m. Sunday over Zoom.
Thomas, Connie, services are noon Monday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Stroup, Michael “Kat,” services are 1 p.m. Jan. 29 at Hillside Missionary Baptist Church, 12080 W. County Road 100 North, Kokomo.
Cobb, Beulah, services are 2 p.m. April 20 at Mast-Hensler Cemetery, 3828 600 East, Kokomo.
