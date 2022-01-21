Brady, Michael, services are 11:30 am. today at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion.
Lawson, Willie, services are noon today at Mount Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church, 1599 E. Sycamore St., Kokomo.
Hill-Cline, Lisa, services are 1 p.m. today at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Salinas, Adelmira, services are 1 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Newburn, William, services are at 3 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Grice, Donald, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Cage, Mary, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Church, Cicero.
Fort, Genevieve, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at the Second MBC.
Wilson, Miriam, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Refreshing Springs COGIC, 3112 Easy St., Kokomo.
Isaacs, Jennifer, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Powell, Diane, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at the Family Worship Center, 1149 E. Center Road, Kokomo.
Whitfield, James Sr., services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home.
Townsend, Kris, services are 6 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Brooker, Virginia, services are 4 p.m. Sunday over Zoom.
Thomas, Connie, services are noon Monday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Lucas, Lynda, services are 4 p.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Piper, William, services are 5 p.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Fisher, Fredric, services are 12:45 p.m. Wednesday at Marion National Cemetery, 1700 E. 38th St., Marion.
Stroup, Michael “Kat,” services are 1 p.m. Jan. 29 at Hillside Missionary Baptist Church, 12080 W. County Road 100 North, Kokomo.
Cobb, Beulah, services are 2 p.m. April 20 at Mast-Hensler Cemetery, 3828 600 East, Kokomo.
