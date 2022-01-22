Grice, Donald, services are 10 a.m. today at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Cage, Mary, services are 11 a.m. today at Sacred Heart Church, Cicero.
Fort, Genevieve, services are 11 a.m. today at the Second MBC.
Wilson, Miriam, services are 11 a.m. today at Refreshing Springs COGIC, 3112 Easy St., Kokomo.
Isaacs, Jennifer, services are 1 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Powell, Diane, services are 1 p.m. today at the Family Worship Center, 1149 E. Center Road, Kokomo.
Whitfield, James Sr., services are 2 p.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home.
Townsend, Kris, services are 6 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Brooker, Virginia, services are 4 p.m. Sunday over Zoom.
Thomas, Connie, services are noon Monday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Clevenger, Barbara, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Lucas, Lynda, services are 4 p.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Elliott, Joe, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Piper, William, services are 5 p.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Erb, Braxton, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 E.W., Kokomo.
Fisher, Fredric, services are 12:45 p.m. Wednesday at Marion National Cemetery, 1700 E. 38th St., Marion.
Stroup, Michael “Kat,” services are 1 p.m. Jan. 29 at Hillside Missionary Baptist Church, 12080 W. County Road 100 North, Kokomo.
Cobb, Beulah, services are 2 p.m. April 20 at Mast-Hensler Cemetery, 3828 600 East, Kokomo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.