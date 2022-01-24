Thomas, Connie, services are noon today at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Clevenger, Barbara, services are 2 p.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Lucas, Lynda, services are 4 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Elliott, Joe, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Piper, William, services are 5 p.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Erb, Braxton, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 E.W., Kokomo.
Fisher, Fredric, services are 12:45 p.m. Wednesday at Marion National Cemetery, 1700 E. 38th St., Marion.
Wagner, John, services are 1 p.m. Thursday at Honey Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 250 Nashville St., Russiaville.
Neal, Steven, services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo
Nutt, Richard, services are 6 p.m. Friday at Eller's Mortuary, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Leffert Jr., Donald, services are 10 a.m. Friday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Reser, David, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Faith Church of Christ, 1701 S. Michigan St., Burlington.
Stroup, Michael “Kat,” services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Hillside Missionary Baptist Church, 12080 W. County Road 100 North, Kokomo.
Dennis, Homie, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Church of God of the Union Assembly, 538 E. 400 S. Kokomo.
Ratliff, Victor, services are noon Saturday at Living truth Bible Church, 3017 E. Indiana 218, Walton.
Hostetler, Sheryl, services are 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Maple City Chapel, Goshen. It will be livestreamed at maplecitychapel.org/media.
Warren, Richard, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo.
Kuntz, Arthur, services are 2 p.m. Saturday, February 19 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3353 U.S. Highway 176, Tryon, NC.
Cobb, Beulah, services are 2 p.m. April 20 at Mast-Hensler Cemetery, 3828 600 East, Kokomo.
