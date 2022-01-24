Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Snow during the morning will transition to snow showers during the afternoon. High 34F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 9F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.