Erb, Braxton, services are 11 a.m. today at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 E.W., Kokomo.
Fisher, Fredric, services are 12:45 p.m. today at Marion National Cemetery, 1700 E. 38th St., Marion.
Fields, Joshua, services are 6 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home and Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Wagner, John, services are 1 p.m. Thursday at Honey Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 250 Nashville St., Russiaville.
Neal, Steven, services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo
Nutt, Richard, services are 6 p.m. Friday at Eller’s Mortuary, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Leffert Jr., Donald, services are 10 a.m. Friday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Miller, David, services are 10 a.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Krajewski, William, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Marion National Cemetery, 1700 E. 38th St., Marion.
Cox, Carol, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel.
Reser, David, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Faith Church of Christ, 1701 S. Michigan St., Burlington.
Stroup, Michael “Kat,” services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Hillside Missionary Baptist Church, 12080 W. County Road 100 North, Kokomo.
Dennis, Homie, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Church of God of the Union Assembly, 538 E. 400 South, Kokomo.
Fitchpatrick, Otis, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Bennetts Switch Community Church, 2261 W. Ind. 18, Kokomo.
Fox Jr., Edson, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at BonAire Nazarene Church, 2419 N. Locke St., Kokomo.
Shelton, Sharon, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Fairfield Christian Church, Kokomo.
Weida, Craig, services are 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Grace Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., #101, Kokomo.
Ratliff, Victor, services are noon Saturday at Living truth Bible Church, 3017 E. Indiana 218, Walton.
Browning, Lawrence, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, Sharpsville Chapel, 204 N. Church St., Sharpsville.
Hostetler, Sheryl, services are 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Maple City Chapel, Goshen. It will be livestreamed at maplecitychapel.org/media.
Warren, Richard, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Groome, Marcia, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Ellers Mortuary, 725 E. Main St., Kokomo.
Kuntz, Arthur, services are 2 p.m. Feb. 19 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3353 U.S. Highway 176, Tryon, NC.
Cobb, Beulah, services are 2 p.m. April 20 at Mast-Hensler Cemetery, 3828 600 East, Kokomo.
