Stroup, Michael “Kat,” services are 1 p.m. today at Hillside Missionary Baptist Church, 12080 W. 100 North, Kokomo.
Clark, Nannetta, services are 10 a.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Dennis, Homie, services are 10 a.m. today at Church of God of the Union Assembly, 538 E. 400 South, Kokomo.
Fitchpatrick, Otis, services are 11 a.m. today at Bennetts Switch Community Church, 2261 W. Ind. 18, Kokomo.
Fox Jr., Edson, services are 11 a.m. today at BonAire Nazarene Church, 2419 N. Locke St., Kokomo.
Shelton, Sharon, services are 11 a.m. today at Fairfield Christian Church, Kokomo.
Weida, Craig, services are 11:30 a.m. today at Grace Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., #101, Kokomo.
Ratliff, Victor, services are noon today at Living truth Bible Church, 3017 E. Indiana 218, Walton.
Hagan, Elizabeth, services are 1 p.m. today at St. Patrick Catholic Church.
O’Neal, Bishop James, services are 1 p.m. today at Grace Memorial COGIC Church, 1417 N. Delphos St., Kokomo.
Browning, Lawrence, services are 2 p.m. today at Stout & Son Funeral Home, Sharpsville Chapel, 204 N. Church St., Sharpsville.
Hostetler, Sheryl, services are 4:30 p.m. today at Maple City Chapel, Goshen. It will be livestreamed at maplecitychapel.org/media.
Warren, Richard, services are 2 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Yager, John, services are noon Monday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Groome, Marcia, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Ellers Mortuary, 725 E. Main St., Kokomo.
Shupperd, Janice, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, 44 Michigan St., Burlington.
Bell, Marilyn, services are 7 p.m. Monday at Bon Air Church of the Nazarene, 2419 N. Locke St., Kokomo.
Jackson, Claude, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Dunnichay Funeral Home, Elwood.
Cook, Sandra, services are 3 p.m. Tuesday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel.
Kuntz, Arthur, services are 2 p.m. Feb. 19 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3353 U.S. 176, Tryon, North Carolina.
Cobb, Beulah, services are 2 p.m. April 20 at Mast-Hensler Cemetery, 3828 600 East, Kokomo.
